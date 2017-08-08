WEATHER

Another round of storms could pound flooded spots this afternoon and tonight

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy storms dumped 5-6" inches of rain across west Houston overnight, bringing street flooding and forcing bayous out of their banks. Following a midday break from the rain, more downpours are expected this afternoon.

Deep tropical moisture has combined with a passing disturbance to produce the heavy downpours around Houston.

SEE ALSO: Rainfall totals in your part of town

Some of the rain could be heavy with street flooding a possibility. Lightning will be a concern with any storm that pops up. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s.

Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, especially in the afternoon hours.


