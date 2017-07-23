WEATHER

Another round of heavy downpours Sunday afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A disturbance just south of New Orleans is heading west towards our area.

It'll be around through this evening giving us scattered, heavy downpours of rain. The rain may be heavy enough to cause some minor street flooding. Watch out for the lightning as well. Brief funnel clouds and waterspouts are also possible near the coast. If you don't get any rain at your location, it'll be very hot and humid.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Next week's weather will feature mainly dry, hot, and very humid conditions. Heat index values could climb near 108 degrees which would be close to heat advisory criteria. If you don't get the rain this weekend, you'll be out of luck for a while.

CLICK/TAP HERE TO CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD


If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
NWS shows off Doppler on Wheels in Galveston
Pacific is Active, Atlantic Quiet Again
Whale 'dances' beautifully in Great Barrier Reef
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
More Weather
Top Stories
8 dead, 30 injured found inside semi-trailer at Walmart
Victim drives to hospital after possible road rage shooting
Father, 2 kids killed in crash in NE Houston
Do you recognize these fugitives running from justice?
Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid
Teens may face charge after watching man drown
Holocaust Museum offering free admission Sunday
HPD officer praised for response to shooting
Show More
Tanker crew rescues boaters from capsized vessel in Gulf
Festival to mark Pokemon Go anniversary goes awry
John Heard, 'Home Alone' and 'The Sopranos' star, dead at 71
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
More News
Top Video
NWS shows off Doppler on Wheels in Galveston
Tanker crew rescues boaters from capsized vessel in Gulf
Holocaust Museum offering free admission Sunday
Festival to mark Pokemon Go anniversary goes awry
More Video