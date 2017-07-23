Another round of heavy downpours Sunday afternoon

A disturbance just south of New Orleans is heading west towards our area.It'll be around through this evening giving us scattered, heavy downpours of rain. The rain may be heavy enough to cause some minor street flooding. Watch out for the lightning as well. Brief funnel clouds and waterspouts are also possible near the coast. If you don't get any rain at your location, it'll be very hot and humid.Next week's weather will feature mainly dry, hot, and very humid conditions. Heat index values could climb near 108 degrees which would be close to heat advisory criteria. If you don't get the rain this weekend, you'll be out of luck for a while.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.