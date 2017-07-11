WEATHER

Another round of evening downpours

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready to dodge another round of heavy downpours this evening. The strongest storms have the potential to dump 1-2" per hour and cause minor street flooding. Those of you that don't see much rain will be very hot and humid, with "feels like" temps in the triple digits.

This pattern of afternoon tropical downpours will continue into the weekend.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky. The tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

