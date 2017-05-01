WEATHER

Another Beautiful Day

Beautiful start to your work week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It'll be another beautiful day in the neighborhood! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says dry air strays firmly in place today, allowing temps to jump out of the 50s and into the mid 80s. There is also an ozone pollution watch in effect this afternoon.

Temperatures will warm even more Tuesday as the Gulf breeze strengthens. A warm front will blow in Tuesday night, which could lead to a round of strong thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Another round of strong storms is possible late Wednesday as another cool front arrives. After the front pushes out the moist air Thursday morning, we'll have beautiful weather thru the weekend!
Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.



