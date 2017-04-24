Amazing weather today!

After a crisp start to the day in the 40s and 50s, temps will warm into the low 80s during the afternoon. It should feel pleasant with dry air still in place, but there is an ozone pollution watch during the afternoon hours.Humid weather returns Tuesday afternoon as wind strengthen from the south. After near record highs on Wednesday, a weak cool front may spark some scattered storms late in the day, especially north of Houston.This front should drop the humidity again for Thursday, but it'll be warm and muggy again for Friday and Saturday.More strong storms are possible this weekend as a powerful Pacific storm moves thru Texas. Anyone riding in the BP MS150 will want to pay close attention to the weather forecast.