Nearly stationary thunderstorms this afternoon are leading to numerous flood advisories across our area. While some of you have been mostly dry today, others have picked up between 1-3 inches of rain. We've seen a few areas of high water on the roads, especially in central parts of Fort Bend County.A front stalled out over southeast Texas will continue to spark rounds of heavy rain from slow moving storms across southeast Texas. The pattern of heavy, mainly afternoon storms won't break down until the weekend. When the storms pop up, watch out for frequent lightning and minor street flooding. The rain shouldn't last long enough for major bayou flooding.Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. High temperatures will return to the 90s late in the week.