WEATHER

Slow moving storms bring street flooding in areas

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly stationary thunderstorms this afternoon are leading to numerous flood advisories across our area. While some of you have been mostly dry today, others have picked up between 1-3 inches of rain. We've seen a few areas of high water on the roads, especially in central parts of Fort Bend County.

A front stalled out over southeast Texas will continue to spark rounds of heavy rain from slow moving storms across southeast Texas. The pattern of heavy, mainly afternoon storms won't break down until the weekend. When the storms pop up, watch out for frequent lightning and minor street flooding. The rain shouldn't last long enough for major bayou flooding.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. High temperatures will return to the 90s late in the week.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Watch workers move a 100-foot tree to new location
People rescue woman from drowning during Hurricane
Residents speak after Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall
Small town leveled by Rita feels relief after Cindy
More Weather
Top Stories
SH-36/U.S. 90 impassable due to flooding in Fort Bend Co.
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
California nurse caught on camera abusing child
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
Woman and son targeted by robber in church parking lot
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
Show More
Dog injured by large porcupine in Sweeny
Residents without power days before fire
Chase suspects arrested after alleged shooting at officer
Are your kids in Ghost mode on Snapchat? Check now!
Cleveland ISD officer takes down unruly passenger
More News
Top Video
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
Woman and son targeted by robber in church parking lot
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
More Video