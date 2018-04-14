WEATHER

After storms clear, cooling temps and a great finish to the weekend

Meteorologist Collin Myers has your updated weather report.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The storms have really brought cooler air to the region over the past 24 to 48 hours. Look for clearing conditions and improving weather, with temps landing in the 60s!

Next week starts beautiful, followed by returning rain chances mid to late-week.
Have a great weekend!
-Collin

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
