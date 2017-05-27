ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

After a hurricane, don't count on the federal government for assistance

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't count on the government to bail you out after a hurricane -- take steps beforehand to be prepared. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many people are under the impression that the federal government will help them out if their home floods -- but it's not as much help as you might expect.

According to Leslie Chapman-Henderson with the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH), federal government assistance after a storm comes in the form of a loan, not a grant or a gift.

"It's very small compared to the damage -- that's the other surprise. You can't afford to be without that insurance," Chapman-Henderson advised.

FLASH recently launched #HurricaneStrong, a hurricane resilience initiative that encourages severe weather preparedness.

"We have a whole generation of people that haven't experienced a megahurricane, so they don't really know what to do," she explained. "We came up with a path, five simple messages, starting with personal safety."
When a hurricane is approaching, not everybody needs to evacuate -- as we learned during the evacuation gridlock before Hurricane Rita in 2005. Only people who live along the coast need to evacuate.

"Next is family preparedness. What can I do? Build a disaster supply kit. Kids can get involved with that. Make it a family affair," Chapman-Henderson recommended.

In addition to several days of non-perishable food and water, you'll need a manual can opener, extra gas or charcoal for your grill, flashlights, batteries, pet care supplies and a first aid kit.

Financial security is the third touchpoint. Before a storm hits, FLASH recommends calling your insurance company and make sure you understand the limits of your coverage -- namely flood insurance, which is not included in standard homeowner's insurance.

And if you recently signed up for flood insurance, know that flood insurance won't cover your home and belongings until a 30-day waiting period passes.

Fourth, be sure to safeguard your home against storm threats.

Once your family and belongings are prepared, FLASH recommends checking with others in the community who may need a little extra assistance and spread the love.

"Help your neighbor. Find that elderly person...and lend a hand. You're ready, extend it," said Chapman-Henderson.

If you need a little extra help getting hurricane-ready, head over to the #HurricaneStrong website or the weather section on ABC13.com.
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherhurricaneABC13 hurricane guideFEMAHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE
Meyerland residents lift homes after years of flooding
Above-average Atlantic hurricane season expected
First named storm of the season in eastern Pacific Ocean
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
More ABC13 hurricane guide
WEATHER
Meyerland residents lift homes after years of flooding
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend on Monday
Above-average Atlantic hurricane season expected
What is a microburst?
More Weather
Top Stories
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend on Monday
UK police release photo of concert bomber
Houstonians take a dip in neighborhood pools
Community says final goodbye to 3 kids killed in fire
Reward offered for suspect who fired at HPD officers
Show More
HS principal comes out of retirement to make difference
Publicist says music legend Gregg Allman has died
ABC13's guide to the new & improved Levy Park
Make a splash this weekend with tons of fun events
METRO offering free rides for students this summer
More News
Top Video
Meyerland residents lift homes after years of flooding
Community says final goodbye to 3 kids killed in fire
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
Houstonians take a dip in neighborhood pools
More Video