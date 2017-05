Many people are under the impression that the federal government will help them out if their home floods -- but it's not as much help as you might expect.According to Leslie Chapman-Henderson with the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH), federal government assistance after a storm comes in the form of a loan, not a grant or a gift."It's very small compared to the damage -- that's the other surprise. You can't afford to be without that insurance," Chapman-Henderson advised.FLASH recently launched #HurricaneStrong , a hurricane resilience initiative that encourages severe weather preparedness."We have a whole generation of people that haven't experienced a megahurricane, so they don't really know what to do," she explained. "We came up with a path, five simple messages, starting with personal safety."When a hurricane is approaching, not everybody needs to evacuate -- as we learned during the evacuation gridlock before Hurricane Rita in 2005. Only people who live along the coast need to evacuate."Next is family preparedness. What can I do? Build a disaster supply kit . Kids can get involved with that. Make it a family affair," Chapman-Henderson recommended.In addition to several days of non-perishable food and water, you'll need a manual can opener, extra gas or charcoal for your grill, flashlights, batteries, pet care supplies and a first aid kit.Financial security is the third touchpoint. Before a storm hits, FLASH recommends calling your insurance company and make sure you understand the limits of your coverage -- namely flood insurance, which is not included in standard homeowner's insurance.And if you recently signed up for flood insurance, know that flood insurance won't cover your home and belongings until a 30-day waiting period passes.Fourth, be sure to safeguard your home against storm threats.Once your family and belongings are prepared, FLASH recommends checking with others in the community who may need a little extra assistance and spread the love."Help your neighbor. Find that elderly person...and lend a hand. You're ready, extend it," said Chapman-Henderson.If you need a little extra help getting hurricane-ready, head over to the #HurricaneStrong website or the weather section on ABC13.com