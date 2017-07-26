African dust moves out, chance of rain blows in today

It's out with the dust and in with the rain, or at least a chance for it. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a surge of moisture coming in from the Gulf today will shove out the dry, dusty air that's turned our sky hazy gray, and he expect a few strong storms to pop up this afternoon, especially west of I-45.High temperatures will still pop up into the mid 90s and heat index values will again hover between 103-108 degrees during the afternoon.We'll be watching a rare July cool front as the weekend approaches. It may give us storms as early as Saturday afternoon into Sunday. By Monday, Travis says we may be enjoying some less humid air! Even though no computer models show any signs of tropical development over the Gulf, Travis says anytime a front makes it into the northern Gulf during the summer, we have to watch it for potential tropical development.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.