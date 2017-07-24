  • BREAKING NEWS TRAFFIC ALERT: Flipped big rig loses load, blocking ramp from Eastex Fwy NB to westbound North Loop
WEATHER

African dust blows into Houston, keeping tropical activity quiet over the Atlantic

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Monday, July 24, 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Wind currents across the Atlantic have steered a large African dust cloud into Houston, and these wind patterns are not conducive for tropical development. Meanwhile, a parade of storms continues harmlessly over sea in the eastern Pacific.

Four named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 23rd! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity from August to October. The next name on the list is "Emily."

ABC13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE








Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormhurricaneABC13storm
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Dust cloud may aggravate asthma and allergies
NWS shows off Doppler on Wheels in Galveston
Whale 'dances' beautifully in Great Barrier Reef
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit and dragged by vehicle
Dust cloud may aggravate asthma and allergies
New headache for Westheimer drivers today
Grim details emerge in murder of 13-year-old boy
Need to do a stakeout? Bid on this van used by the FBI
Michael Phelps 'races' a shark, loses
MUST SEE: 2 elephants swept away at sea rescued
18-year-old arrested after live streaming deadly crash
Show More
McDonald's to deliver free Big Mac onesies and sweats
Nintendo may be planning must-have item for 2018
Teen shot after going outside to investigate noise
Missing woman with possible dementia found safe
Suspects allegedly threw drugs from car during chase
More News
Top Video
Michael Phelps 'races' a shark, loses
MUST SEE: 2 elephants swept away at sea rescued
Grim details emerge in murder of 13-year-old boy
Need to do a stakeout? Bid on this van used by the FBI
More Video