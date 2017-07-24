African dust blows into Houston, keeping tropical activity quiet over the Atlantic



CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE













Wind currents across the Atlantic have steered a large African dust cloud into Houston, and these wind patterns are not conducive for tropical development. Meanwhile, a parade of storms continues harmlessly over sea in the eastern Pacific.Four named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 23rd! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity from August to October. The next name on the list is "Emily."