Absolutely gorgeous weather through Tuesday

Meteorologist David Tillman has a look at Monday's forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It'll be a little chilly first thing Monday morning with temps in the low 50s in most locations. Sunny skies will allow temps to quickly warm to the middle 70s and our humidity will be low too.

Most of this week will be beautiful. The only fly in the ointment is Wednesday night when a cool front blows in and gives us a few storms.
