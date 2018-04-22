Absolutely gorgeous weather through Tuesday

It'll be a little chilly first thing Monday morning with temps in the low 50s in most locations. Sunny skies will allow temps to quickly warm to the middle 70s and our humidity will be low too.Most of this week will be beautiful. The only fly in the ointment is Wednesday night when a cool front blows in and gives us a few storms.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.