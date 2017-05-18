ABC13 Presents: 'Extreme Weather' special

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2063079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back at the hurricanes, tropical storms and tornadoes that have devastated southeast Texas over the years.

Learn about how the GOES-16 satellite has revolutionized storm tracking and ride along as meteorologist David Tillman chases storms in Tornado Alley.

Learn how officials in Harris County are working to protect residents from flood and hear from an expert about how to prepare for severe weather.

