ABC13 Presents: 'Extreme Weather' special

Eyewitness Weather Special 2017 (1 of 4)

Meyerland residents lift spirits -- and homes -- after years of flooding

Two years of devastating floods have left Meyerland residents wondering if it's worth it to rebuild. (KTRK)

The Eyewitness Weather team takes viewers on a journey through the world of extreme weather in Texas. Learn about hurricanes, tornadoes and floods that have hit southeast Texas and find out how authorities are working to protect residents in the future.

SEGMENT 2: Storms that have devastated southeast Texas
Take a look back at the hurricanes, tropical storms and tornadoes that have devastated southeast Texas over the years.


SEGMENT 3: Hurricane tracking technology & tornado chasing
Learn about how the GOES-16 satellite has revolutionized storm tracking and ride along as meteorologist David Tillman chases storms in Tornado Alley.


SEGMENT 4: Flood control in Harris County & hurricane preparation
Learn how officials in Harris County are working to protect residents from flood and hear from an expert about how to prepare for severe weather.


