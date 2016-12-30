WEATHER

A wet and stormy start to 2017
EMBED </>More News Videos

David Tillman's One Minute Weather update.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Temps will warm instead of cool overnight as moist air moves in. Light showers will turn into steady, moderate rain during the morning and early afternoon hours. The good news is, rain chances will go down to near zero percent as we ring in the new year.

An isolated strong storm is possible Sunday afternoon, with more storms possible Sunday night into Monday. Some of Monday morning's storms could be severe so pay attention to the forecast this weekend. A more significant cool down should reach Houston by the end of next week as arctic air spills back into the country.
Keep up to date with the weather using our free ABC13 Weather App.
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get severe weather alerts sent to your phone
WEATHER
What is a nor'easter?
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Fog delaying multiple ships in Galveston area
More Weather
Top Stories
Body found at home of missing woman's ex
N-word spray painted on home and burned out SUV
Cops: Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex
Cop rescues tot from moving car; Mom says 'I took PCP'
Bodies of soldiers recovered in Apache chopper crash
Teen with cancer shares meaning of Henna tattoo
Park ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
Show More
Iconic Carnegie Deli closing at midnight
Plane stopped at IAH after computer problem
LIVE: Eagle eggs expected to hatch
Toddler receives special gift at father's gravesite
Sources: Husband killed wife, her dad, then himself
More News
Top Video
Body found at home of missing woman's ex
Teen with cancer shares meaning of Henna tattoo
Multi-million dollar penthouse hits market
Sources: Husband killed wife, her dad, then himself
More Video