A wet and stormy start to 2017

Temps will warm instead of cool overnight as moist air moves in. Light showers will turn into steady, moderate rain during the morning and early afternoon hours. The good news is, rain chances will go down to near zero percent as we ring in the new year.An isolated strong storm is possible Sunday afternoon, with more storms possible Sunday night into Monday. Some of Monday morning's storms could be severe so pay attention to the forecast this weekend. A more significant cool down should reach Houston by the end of next week as arctic air spills back into the country.