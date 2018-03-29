WEATHER

Storms leave behind trail of damage and flooding across Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

A week of stormy weather has hit the region.

Over the last few days, severe weather has left a trail of destruction in its path across Texas and the surrounding region.

In north Texas, a powerful storm sent a trampoline flying into power lines while students in College Station helped push a stranded driver's car through raging flood water.

Meanwhile in the Houston area, homeowners are keeping a close eye on the San Jacinto River, which could threaten homes as it reaches flood stage.

Watch the video above to see the damage the storms have caused.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherstorm damagewind damageTexasLouisianaMississippi
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
More Weather
Top Stories
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
12-year-old girl reported missing since Wednesday found safe
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
Lightning strike may have caused fire at NW Houston hotel
Show More
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Transformer fire caught on camera
Emergency officials: Stay off the roads during the storm
Family's home destroyed after completing Harvey repairs
Texas A&M student on bike braves flood for class
More News
Top Video
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
12-year-old girl reported missing since Wednesday found safe
More Video