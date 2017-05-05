WEATHER

A refreshingly cool morning across southeast Texas

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gusty winds blew cool, dry air into Houston on Thursday and now as winds relax, temperatures are falling quickly. We'll be in the low 50s Friday morning. Locations near the coast will be slightly warmer, but a few spots north and west of the city might drop into the upper 40s.

Sunshine will return on Friday, warming temps back into the upper 70s. The weekend should be amazing with sunshine, low humidity, and warm afternoons in the 80s.

The next chance of rain won't develop until the end of next week.

Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Get ready for a lot of sunshine this weekend
House floats away in river, crashes into bridge
Strong storms and heavy winds topple trees in Houston
Massive floods hit Missouri and Arkansas
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect charged with killing teen in Subway murder
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
Free margaritas, music and more to start May!
2 men at large after deadly shooting in SE Houston
Bottles and blows: Road rage turns into street fight
Show More
Father pushes for student athlete heart screening law
Jay Z to perform at Austin City Limits Festival
AISD student accepted into 7 Ivy League schools
Police officer accused of theft
Formerly homeless vet now helping others change lives
More News
Top Video
2 men at large after deadly shooting in SE Houston
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
The true history behind Cinco de Mayo
More Video