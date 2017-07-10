WEATHER

A new tropical wave to watch over the Atlantic

Tropical Depression #4 has dissipated over the central Atlantic however its remnants will bring showers and storms across the northeast Caribbean islands. (KTRK)

The tropics continue to heat up with a tropical wave worth watching this week for potential development.

This large tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms off the coast of Africa. Gradual development is possible during the next 5 days as it moves westward at about 20 mph.

Three named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 13th! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity when the meat of the hurricane season arrives from August to October.

