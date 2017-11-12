A mix of sunshine and clouds for Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Sunday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds and mild temps. Highs will stay below 80 at most locations, and our humidity will stay low.
A weak front sags into southeast Texas with a few clouds on Sunday night. An isolated shower could develop, but most areas will likely stay dry.
Seasonably comfortable weather will continue into next week.
