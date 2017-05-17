A lot of clouds, very little rain...for now

The next couple of days will be mostly cloudy with just a few peeks of sunshine in Houston. Even without a lot of sun, Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will still warm into the upper 80s because of a strong southeast wind. That will also make it very muggy.There could be an isolated light rain shower or two, but most of us will stay dry until the weekend. That's when a change in the upper air pattern will allow a cool front to slide into southeast Texas. The front will stall near the Houston area, giving us a few rounds of strong storms and heavy downpours starting this weekend and continuing into next week. Tim says it won't rain everywhere, everyday but many of us could get 2-3" of rain, or more.We could really use some rain. So far in May, we're running a rainfall deficit of 2.09" at Bush Airport and 1.73" at Hobby Airport.