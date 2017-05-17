WEATHER

A few showers over Houston today

Wet weather is headed for counties west of Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Today we'll be monitoring a strong line of storms moving in from west Texas, but the storms are likely to fizzle before reaching Houston.

The air will be very moist Wednesday, and a few showers are likely to pop up during the day. Breezy to locally gusty winds across our area is expected as well. A Wind Advisory has issued for our coastal areas until 8am today.

After a couple of fairly dry days Thursday and Friday, storms will move back in this next weekend as a front stalls out to our north.

We could really use some rain. So far in May, we're running a rainfall deficit of 2.09" at Bush Airport and 1.73" at Hobby Airport.
