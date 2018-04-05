WEATHER

A few showers Friday, strong cold front this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Thunderstorms expected on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most of the showers and storms will stay south of Houston overnight. A passing warm front will give us warm, humid weather with a few showers on Friday.

The rain chance will continue to climb Friday night through early Saturday as another front blows in. The line of storms arriving with the front early Saturday could produce more severe weather, but once the storms clear, the rest of the weekend should remain rain-free.

After a warm Friday in the 80s, temperatures will drop significantly behind the front Saturday. Some cities north of Houston may spend Saturday afternoon in the 50s. By Sunday morning, temps will dip into the 40s.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
Pollen levels remain extreme in Houston area
More weather
WEATHER
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
Power line safety tips everyone should know
Teen trapped in car under power line for hours
More Weather
Top Stories
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Drunk driving suspect allegedly used cocaine before deadly crash
Firefighter deaths in SW Inn fire caused by radios, attorney says
One dead in 2-car crash on North Fwy near Beltway
Officer facing charges after boyfriend smuggled into Texas
Former Tennessee teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with minor
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
HPD: Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman inside garage
Show More
Texans owner says he regrets apologizing for 'inmates' comment
Dayton ISD teacher accused of child porn
Dogs accused of killing 27 birds, 10 rabbits inside pet shop
Crazy Video! School roof ripped by strong winds
Houston's best restaurant, chef, and more for 2018
More News