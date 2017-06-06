WEATHER

A few more downpours around Houston today

Scattered storms stick around today, but clear out for a dry remainer of the week

A few more scattered downpours are possible around the Houston area again this afternoon. These showers could cause some minor street flooding where they dump a quick inch of rain. Frequent lightning and gusty winds could also accompany the tropical downpours.

The rest of the week should be a lot drier. A wind shift will blow drier air into southeast Texas starting Wednesday. This lower humidity will lead to a "dry heat" we rarely get in Houston at this time of year. Morning low temperatures will be refreshing in the mid 60s but afternoon highs will still be near 90.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

