A few more downpours around Houston today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A few more scattered downpours are possible around the Houston area again this afternoon. These showers could cause some minor street flooding where they dump a quick inch of rain. Frequent lightning and gusty winds could also accompany the tropical downpours.
The rest of the week should be a lot drier. A wind shift will blow drier air into southeast Texas starting Wednesday. This lower humidity will lead to a "dry heat" we rarely get in Houston at this time of year. Morning low temperatures will be refreshing in the mid 60s but afternoon highs will still be near 90.
