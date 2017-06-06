A few more downpours around Houston today

A few more scattered downpours are possible around the Houston area again this afternoon. These showers could cause some minor street flooding where they dump a quick inch of rain. Frequent lightning and gusty winds could also accompany the tropical downpours.The rest of the week should be a lot drier. A wind shift will blow drier air into southeast Texas starting Wednesday. This lower humidity will lead to a "dry heat" we rarely get in Houston at this time of year. Morning low temperatures will be refreshing in the mid 60s but afternoon highs will still be near 90.