WEATHER

A few more downpours around Houston on Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain chances hang around for eastern parts of the viewing area today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A few more scattered downpours are possible around the Houston area again Tuesday. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says these showers could cause some minor street flooding where they dump a quick inch of rain. Frequent lightning and gusty winds could also accompany the tropical downpours.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD


The rest of the week should be a lot drier. A wind shift will blow drier air into southeast Texas starting Wednesday. Travis says this will lead to a "dry heat" we rarely get in Houston at this time of year. Morning low temperatures will be refreshing in the mid 60s but afternoon highs will still be near 90.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Sir, look behind you! Man mows lawn as twister looms
High water leads to rescue calls across Houston
ABC13 Presents: 'Extreme Weather' special
Live hurricane tracking map
More Weather
Top Stories
Man accused of taking upskirt photos at H-E-B faces judge
Police: Thief slams stolen car into family's front yard
10-year-old Hockley boy reels in catfish and snake
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
Should TxDOT move I-45 downtown in the future?
Suspected fentanyl supplier arrested after drug bust
Show More
Man steals truck, crashes during chase in Fort Bend Co.
Family finds clay-like material inside Apple Watch box
HPD officer tows car and buys tires for mom
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Surveillance video released in shooting of infant
More News
Top Video
Man accused of taking upskirt photos at H-E-B faces judge
Police: Thief slams stolen car into family's front yard
10-year-old Hockley boy reels in catfish and snake
Should TxDOT move I-45 downtown in the future?
More Video