A fantastic Friday and great weather for our Veterans

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a cold start in the 40s, it's warming up nicely outside.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that sunshine will push highs back into the 70s this afternoon, a preview of things to come for Veterans Day.

The weekend will be seasonably mild with a sunny sky on Saturday. A weak front sinks into southeast Texas with a few clouds on Sunday. An isolated shower could develop, but Travis says most areas will likely stay dry.

