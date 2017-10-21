A cool front will bring storms and windy weather early Sunday

Our next cool front is set to move through during the middle morning hours on Sunday. We'll have a round of storms as the front passes so prepare for wet weather as you head to church. Most everybody will see some rain so we've raised the rain chance to 90%. Some ponding is expected on the roads but no major flooding or severe weather is expected.The rain won't last long. Most of it will be in the Gulf by noon. Temps will briefly fall into the low and middle 60s behind the front. The afternoon will be sunny, windy, and mild with upper 70s expected.Low temps Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning will fall to the comfortable 50s for most with some upper 40s possible up north. Highs will be in the 70s. Another front next Friday will bring even colder weather next weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.