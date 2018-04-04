  • LIVE VIDEO 50 years later, America remembers MLK Jr.
A brief stint of pleasant weather before rain and storms return

Meteorologist David Tillman has a look at Thursday's forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Northerly breezes will give us low humidity and cool temps overnight. The nice weather won't last long. Southeasterly winds will return Thursday and give us clouds, higher humidity, and a chance for a shower or storm, especially southwest of Houston.

The next chance for rain and storms will be Friday through early Saturday as another front blows in. The line of storms arriving early Saturday could produce more severe weather, but once the storms clear, the rest of the weekend should remain rain-free.

The Trinity River remains in major flood stage but is expected to drop below major flood stage by Thursday.

