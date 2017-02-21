A beautiful day ahead in Houston!

Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals from today's storms: heaviest amounts west of Houston. pic.twitter.com/S2Ly7Kwqir — Casey Curry (@CaseyWeather) February 20, 2017

The Houston area got a healthy soaking with the system that moved through Monday, with rain totals ranging from 0.75" to Hempstead's 3.11".Puddles will linger for today's morning commute along with low clouds and isolated rain showers.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we're in for nearly perfect weather this afternoon as the sun comes out and temps climb into the mid 70s. With dry air in place, expect temps to dip into the mid 50s overnight.We're in for more beautiful days with warm afternoons until our next front arrives late Friday. Travis says it should be a beautiful weekend with highs around 70 and lows in the upper 40s.