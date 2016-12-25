WEATHER

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Chile, with a tsunami alert declared

SANTIAGO, Chile --
A powerful earthquake shook southern Chile on Sunday, prompting officials to order an evacuation of coastal areas to guard against a possible tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.6 and said it struck at 11:22 a.m. local time (9:22 a.m. EST; 1422 GMT) near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles (39 kilometers) south-southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 22 miles (35 kilometers). The area, some 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) south of the capital of Santiago, is relatively sparsely populated.

Chile's naval oceanographic service declared a preventative tsunami alert and officials began evacuating coastal areas in the southern part of the country.

The regional director for the national emergency service, Alejandro Verges, told TVN television that there were no immediate reports about damage.

A much stronger magnitude 8.8 earthquake in February 2010 generated a tsunami and killed 524 people in Chile.
Related Topics:
weatherearthquaketsunami
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
I'm dreaming of a warm Christmas...
Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
Toddler won't stop eating snow
VIDEO: Adorable panda climbs on top of snowman
More Weather
Top Stories
ABC13 reporters, anchors share their holiday cards
Man stabbed breaking up Christmas Eve fight
Stolen truck slams into Heights CVS
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
Man carries his paralyzed wife from house fire
Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea
Texans defeat Bengals, clinch AFC South for second year
Show More
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
Man who went missing at Bush airport reunited with family
Man found shot to death in SW Houston, police say
SILVER ALERT: Have you seen him?
More News
Photos
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
PHOTOS: Dream home on market for $10.4M
$15.9M River Oaks mansion offers unparalleled luxury
More Photos