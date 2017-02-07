Video from my dad behind his plant, on river road in Darrow! @WBRZweather @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/uFPkldKJyb — Taylor Alberes (@tayjayayee) February 7, 2017

Pray for New Orleans & all those people affected by the tornado — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 7, 2017

The National Weather Service says it has confirmed three tornadoes that have touched down in southern Louisiana.Powerful thunderstorms were lighting up radar monitors and prompting multiple tornado warnings from Louisiana to Alabama as severe storms brought hail, high winds and possible twisters to the New Orleans area.Officials say at least seven homes have been damaged in Livingston Parish, Louisiana.Deputy Emergency Management Director Brandi Janes says two of the houses were completely destroyed.Janes said she knows of two injuries in the parish, both minor. She didn't immediately have any information on whether the homes that were destroyed were occupied when the storm struck.She says they are working to get trees out of roadways and with the Red Cross to get help to damaged areas.Radar indicated a large tornado near the city's Lakefront Airport, and another large tornado was reported near Madisonville in St. Tammany Parish, north of Lake Pontchartrain, the National Weather Service said.One of the warnings described a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly" twister south of Hammond, Louisiana.The national Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 2.7 million people in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama would be at the highest risk of severe weather on Tuesday. In Louisiana, tornado watches covered New Orleans and Baton Rouge. In Mississippi, a tornado watch covered the southern half of the state. In Alabama, the city of Mobile was in the storm's path.