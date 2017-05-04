WEATHER

A beautiful, breezy Thursday in Houston

Cool, breezy and beautiful for your Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The storms are gone, the sun is out, and it's going to feel fantastic right thru the weekend. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it's still a bit breezy behind the cool front, and wind advisory is in effect for our coastal counties as winds continue to gust up to 40 mph.

The wind settles down tonight, allowing temps to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s Friday morning. Sunshine will warm temps back into the upper 70s. The weekend should be amazing with sunshine, low humidity, and warm afternoons in the 80s.

