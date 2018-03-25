Armed man wearing body armor arrested in Chicago's Union Station, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Isaiah Malailua was arrested after police sniffer dogs detected explosive residue in his unattended bag, authorities said. (KTRK)

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
A 21-year-old California man is being held Sunday on a $100,000 bond after authorities say he was caught in Chicago's Union Station with a loaded handgun, wearing a bullet proof vest and carrying a bag of allegedly stolen SWAT equipment.

A spokesperson for the Cook County state's attorney tells sister station WLS-TV that investigators believe the SWAT gear was stolen from New York City police.

The suspect, Isaiah Malailua, was arrested Friday morning at Chicago's busiest train station.

He is being held in jail on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/body armor, according to officials with the Cook County Sheriff's Office. The loaded gun he was carrying was a Taurus brand 9mm pistol, investigators said.

Authorities said Malailua, of Redding, California, was arrested after police sniffer dogs detected explosive residue in an unattended bag.

Officers at Union Station allegedly found items in the bag with NYPD SWAT patches and a bus ticket for Malailua.

The suspect's next court date is Friday, WLS was told.

Friday's arrest did not involve shots being fired or any injuries.

This incident is the second time in a little more than a month that an armed man has been arrested in downtown Chicago while wearing bullet-resistant body armor.

The first case involved a fatal shooting on Feb. 13. That suspect, Shomari Legghette, is a four-time felon. He was arrested after police said he allegedly used a 9mm pistol to shoot and kill CPD commander Paul Bauer in an outside stairwell at the Illinois Thompson Center.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gunstrainsI-Teamswatu.s. & worldarrestIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alleged grocery store flasher caught by Harris Co. deputies
1 dead, 4 injured in suspected DUI crash
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
3 shot after 'large fight' in Topgolf parking lot
Santorum: Students need CPR classes, not gun control
Woman takes in dad and newborn after they are unable to fly home
Accused sex trafficker blocks opening of shelter for troubled girls
City of Houston employee ID'd as innocent driver killed during chase
Show More
Pro skater's gun t-shirt allegedly gets him kicked off flight
VIRAL VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
Teenager crashes into building during driving test
Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
Walmart testing out robots in select U.S. stores
More News
Top Video
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
Woman takes in dad and newborn after they are unable to fly home
Santorum: Students need CPR classes, not gun control
Accused sex trafficker blocks opening of shelter for troubled girls
More Video