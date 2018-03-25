A 21-year-old California man is being held Sunday on a $100,000 bond after authorities say he was caught in Chicago's Union Station with a loaded handgun, wearing a bullet proof vest and carrying a bag of allegedly stolen SWAT equipment.A spokesperson for the Cook County state's attorney tells sister station WLS-TV that investigators believe the SWAT gear was stolen from New York City police.The suspect, Isaiah Malailua, was arrested Friday morning at Chicago's busiest train station.He is being held in jail on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/body armor, according to officials with the Cook County Sheriff's Office. The loaded gun he was carrying was a Taurus brand 9mm pistol, investigators said.Authorities said Malailua, of Redding, California, was arrested after police sniffer dogs detected explosive residue in an unattended bag.Officers at Union Station allegedly found items in the bag with NYPD SWAT patches and a bus ticket for Malailua.The suspect's next court date is Friday, WLS was told.Friday's arrest did not involve shots being fired or any injuries.This incident is the second time in a little more than a month that an armed man has been arrested in downtown Chicago while wearing bullet-resistant body armor.The first case involved a fatal shooting on Feb. 13. That suspect, Shomari Legghette, is a four-time felon. He was arrested after police said he allegedly used a 9mm pistol to shoot and kill CPD commander Paul Bauer in an outside stairwell at the Illinois Thompson Center.