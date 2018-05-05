Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship

EMBED </>More Videos

Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship. (KTRK)

A busted water line turned a cruise vacation into a nightmare for dozens of Carnival passengers.

On Thursday, gushing water flooded 50 rooms on Carnival's Dream cruise ship.

The flooding was caused by a broken fire suppression system.

Crew members used buckets to scoop the water and clean up.

Passengers impacted by the flooding were refunded their money, given a 50 percent discount on a future cruise and given the option to leave the ship with free airfare home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carnivalwater leaku.s. & worldcruise ship
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD: 2 people shot in road rage incident in west Houston
1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center
Martha Castex-Tatum wins special election in District K
Brothers help lead wheelchair basketball team to championship
Houston brothers road to recovery after tragic crash
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Family separated after 3-alarm fire destroyed home in east Houston
Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting girl in La Porte
Show More
Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend makes court appearance
Walk honors memory of man killed by HPD officers on Cinco de Mayo
Video shows police stop of Native American teens on tour
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Clear Lake
More News