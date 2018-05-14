Thieves drive away with ATM after smashing into store in east Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows the moments thieves smashed into a convenience store to steal the ATM. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the suspects they say used a stolen pick up truck to smash into a convenience store on the east side Monday morning.

According to the clerk inside the store at the time, this is the second time since August that the Exxon station along the East Freeway near Maxey Road has been hit by thieves.

The clerk told ABC13 about six men used the truck to smash into the wall then grabbed the ATM.

Surveillance video shows the truck back into the window the first time before ramming into the store again, knocking over the machine.

The clerk, who was mopping the floor, says he ran off after they crashed into the store.

Police say the suspects left the scene in the truck and drove westbound on I-10.

Authorities are now trying to find the truck's owner.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say thieves used a pick up truck to smash into a store and steal the ATM in east Houston.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smash and grabatmHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Killer never found in 'coldblooded' murder of HCC student
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
Manvel teen left hospitalized after gunfire erupts at party
H-TOWN PRIDE! Astros head off to LA wearing Rockets gear
Rockets-Warriors series: Who takes home the WCF crown?
Police: Indonesia suicide bombings work of 2 families
Mass protests in Gaza ahead of US Embassy event in Jerusalem
One Minute Weather: Record highs possible every day this week
Show More
Going from "dad bod" to "that bod": 6-pack abs in a day
Houston police officer arrested for DWI in Montgomery County
13 Investigates: Could METRO deaths have been prevented?
Fan known as 'Sista Love' hopes the Rockets win it all
James Harden's mother gives back to single parents in Houston
More News