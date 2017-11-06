  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: New details about boy's body found on beach
  • LIVE VIDEO Galveston police and FBI update public about investigation into boy's body found on beach
  • LIVE VIDEO Authorities give update on Texas church shooting that killed at least 26
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Investigators say gunman's former in-laws attended Sutherland Springs church from time to time

Authorities give update on Texas church shooting that killed at least 26

By
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators worked through the night, and are still on the scene of the deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs this morning trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt spoke with ABC13 Monday morning and said 12 to 14 children were among the victims of the shooting.

He also says it appears the gunman, Devin Kelley, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say Kelley, entered the church from the back and fired as he walked to the front.

"He just walked down the center aisle, turned around and my understanding was shooting on his way back out," said Tackitt, who said the gunman also carried a handgun but that he didn't know if it was fired. Tackitt described the scene as "terrible."

Sheriff Tackitt says Kelley reloaded several times, and had 30 round magazines. He says dozens of rounds were fired.

Kelley reportedly dropped the assault rifle before leaving.

The sheriff has spoken with the neighbor who shot Kelley, but that man doesn't believe he's a hero. He does not want to speak publicly about what happened. Investigators say if he hadn't been there the shooter would have gotten away.

That neighbor was able to fire two to three rounds at Kelley as he left the church. Kelley returned fire with a handgun before getting in his vehicle and speeding from the scene.

The two good Samaritans chased Kelley for six miles before he ran off the road and into a ditch.

Kelley was found dead in his vehicle.

Investigators say most of the people in the church had been shot or wounded. Many of the parents attempted to shield their children from the gunfire.



Investigators say the gunman's former in-laws attended the First Baptist Church at times but were not at the service yesterday morning. It's not clear if he targeted the church because of this connection.

Kelley's wife and child are safe in New Braunfels.

All of the bodies of the victims have been removed from the church and taken to the medical examiner's office.

At this time, one victim has still not been identified.

All of the shooting victims who are in the hospital are said to be in stable condition.

"It's unbelievable to see children, men and women, laying there. Defenseless people," said Sheriff Tackitt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Gunman opens fire in church near San Antonio, killing 26 people
EMBED More News Videos

26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
churchdeadly shootingmass shootingTexas church shootingSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
More about the Texas church shooting victims
What we know about suspect in church shooting
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
Deadly history of mass shootings in Texas
More Texas church shooting
Top Stories
Water spraying across Katy Freeway
Record heat today, but a big cool down Wednesday
Murder-for-hire suspect facing new charge for kidnapping
This is why your Gulf Freeway commute is slow today
One person killed in shooting in southeast Houston
Watch live: New details about boy's body found on beach
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
'Milk drunk' boy falls asleep as ring bearer at wedding
Show More
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
What we know about suspect in church shooting
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
More about the Texas church shooting victims
Timeline of church shooting in Sutherland Springs
More News
Top Video
One person killed in shooting in southeast Houston
More about the Texas church shooting victims
'Milk drunk' boy falls asleep as ring bearer at wedding
Lyle Lovett shares passion of photography with his fans
More Video