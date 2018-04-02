Woman leads police chase in Houston with 2 cats in the car

Raw video shows the woman's two cats being held in the back of an HPD patrol cruiser. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a woman is in custody after leading officers on a chase with her two cats going along for the ride.

Houston police said it was a slow-speed chase that lasted 45 minutes, leading officers up and down the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

The female suspect drove until she couldn't anymore. Houston's traffic helped bring the pursuit to an end.

"She got caught in traffic. She wasn't able to continue. DPS broke out a window and took her into custody," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Before Transtar cameras picked her up, police said she was at a home in Clear Lake allegedly causing a disturbance.

Officers were responding when they allegedly saw the woman leave and tried to make a stop.

Police believe the woman might have been intoxicated. Now she now faces charges of evading arrest, possibly more.

Her cats, sweet but a little frightened, are on their way to BARC Houston, where they will be available for adoption if their troubled owner doesn't claim them within four days.
