Galveston police, FBI to hold news conference today about boy found dead on beach

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who was that little boy found dead on a beach in Galveston last month? How did he get there, and what happened to him? We're hoping to get answers to some of those questions today.

Jeff Ehling is live in Galveston awaiting the news conference that will hopefully provide more details about the young boy and the investigation into his death.


The Galveston Police Department and the FBI will give an update on the investigation at a news conference at 10 this morning.

The child is believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, about three feet tall with brown eyes and dark black hair.

Investigators are poring through thousands of tips with the hope of identifying a child found dead on the beach in Galveston.



He still hasn't been identified. Investigators are waiting on test results to know exactly how he died.

The boy was found at 7th and the Seawall more than two weeks ago.

A sketch of the child was made in the days following, hoping that someone would recognize him and call authorities.

Thousands of calls have been made to police about the case but, so far, nothing has panned out.

If you recognize this boy, you can contact Galveston police at 409-765-3776 or Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS.

