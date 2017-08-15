WATCH LIVE: Massive delays near Ship Channel Bridge

Diesel spill following cement truck fire delays cleanup of accident on Ship Channel Bridge

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cement truck caught fire near the Ship Channel Bridge causing some major traffic problems Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the cab of the cement truck caught fire just as the truck was getting to the top of the bridge around 2:30 a.m.

This happened in the southbound lanes on the 610 East Loop, and right now all but one lane is blocked.

HPD officers say the driver was able to get out quickly and was not hurt.

The cause of the fire is not known, but officials say there was some sort of mechanical failure.

Hazmat has been called to the scene because diesel fuel continues to leak from the truck. This will make the process of clearing the scene take longer.

Eyewitness News will let you know as soon as the bridge is completely reopen to traffic.

The truck was removed from the bridge around 5:40 a.m.



