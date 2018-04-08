A man with an American flag is climbing up and down a crane on Hollywood Blvd. LAPD and LAFD are on scene, streets between Vine and Gower are closed. It’s unknown why he’s on the crane. pic.twitter.com/wfcvhLucmd — Melissa MacBride (@abc7melissa) April 9, 2018

Authorities are responding to Hollywood where a man has climbed a construction crane some 200 feet above the ground.The man was on the crane near Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue in Hollywood. He appeared to be draped in an American flag.An urban search and rescue team have joined firefighters at the scene.