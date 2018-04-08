Man climbs crane over Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles

Authorities are responding to Hollywood where a man has climbed a construction crane some 200 feet above the ground. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Authorities are responding to Hollywood where a man has climbed a construction crane some 200 feet above the ground.

The man was on the crane near Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue in Hollywood. He appeared to be draped in an American flag.

An urban search and rescue team have joined firefighters at the scene.
