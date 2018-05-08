  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: HCC's Central campus addresses weekend social media threat
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Community College will hold a press conference Tuesday after receiving a social media threat over the weekend.

The central campus was closed Monday and Tuesday after HCC said it received a threat on social media, and closed the campus out of an abundance of caution.

The district said final exams set for Tuesday have been postponed until Thursday, May 10. This is in addition to an earlier postponement of Monday's finals to Friday, May 11.

HCC said it decided to close the Holman Street campus to allow police time to conduct a thorough inspection of campus facilities and to heighten security measures.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by campus officials.

"HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm," the college said in a statement.

While the Central College campus will be closed, students can expect increased security at the remaining campuses in Houston.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCC PD at 713-718-8888.
