Dozens of residents were left in the street after an intense fire ripped through an apartment complex in southwest Houston.SkyEye13 was over the Terraza West apartments on Forum West Drive near W. Sam Houston Parkway a short time ago, where firefighters are still working to put out the blaze.We do not know how the fire started or whether anyone has been injured.Several groups of men, women and children could be seen watching heavy flames tear through the upper floors of one building.From our vantage point, we could see the fire was still active as it raged inside several apartment units.Firefighters on ladders are doing their best to bring this fire under control.According to the Harris County Appraisal District, we know there are 16 buildings at the property. They were built between 1980 and 1982.