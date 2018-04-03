  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
YOUTUBE SHOOTING

WATCH LIVE: Female suspect dead, 4 people wounded after shooting at YouTube HQ

A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, wounding four people before she shot and killed herself, police and witnesses said.

SAN BRUNO, California --
Police say a person who may be the suspect in a workplace shooting at the YouTube campus in the San Francisco Bay Area is dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At least four people were also wounded at the San Bruno, California complex Tuesday afternoon, the chief of police in the Bay Area town said.

Two federal law enforcement officials told ABC News early indications point to the shooting being the result of a domestic situation.

Law enforcement earlier reported that the suspect was a woman.

The conditions of the wounded individuals were not immediately known.

WATCH: San Bruno police chief announces YouTube shooting suspect is dead

EMBED More News Videos

Police brief the media on shooting at YouTube in San Bruno, California



The headquarters was evacuated shortly after the shooting and as officers swarmed the complex. San Bruno police reported receiving multiple 911 calls of the shooting at around 12:46 p.m. PT.

ABC News was in touch with employees who said they heard multiple gunshots. Those workers barricaded themselves after the initial shots. Many of those employees got out and were very shaken up, ABC reports.

Police earlier advised people to stay away from the area.


ATF is also responding to the scene.



San Francisco General Hospital, a trauma center, reported receiving patients from the "YouTube" incident. The hospital listed the following patients from the scene:
  • 32-year-old woman in serious condition
  • 27-year-old woman in fair condition
  • 36-year-old man in critical condition


The hospital said it does not expect additional victims.

Google, the parent company of YouTube, also confirmed an active investigation at the video website campus.


Aerial images over the campus show law enforcement approaching the building with guns drawn. Employees are seen being evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
policeinvestigationyoutubeu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
How much is your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
Show More
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
More News
Top Video
How much is your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
More Video