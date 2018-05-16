  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Family of murdered armored guard speaks

Family of murdered armor guard pleads for help finding his killers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For the first time since his death, the family of an armored guard killed during a bank robbery will publicly ask for help finding his killers.

Police say 60-year-old Brinks guard Alvin Kinney was murdered by three men who ambushed him as he was loading money into the back of an armored vehicle.

The armed assailants approached Kinney and opened fire wearing body armor and face-shield masks during the crime, which happened in front of a Capitol One bank in the 5700 block of Westheimer on Feb. 12, 2015.

During the incident, a second Brinks guard returned fire as the suspects backed up a stolen truck and stole several bags of cash.

A composite sketch of one of the suspects was released a month after Kinney's murder.

There have not been any arrests made since the murder.

A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and identification of the masked gunmen.

Kinney's family, the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division and FBI Houston will join Kinney's family to talk about the renewed effort to find the suspects responsible in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Authorities are hoping to find suspect who fatally shot an armored truck guard

