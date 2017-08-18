Christopher Columbus statue defaced with red paint in Houston's Bell Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Clean up has begun on a Christopher Columbus statue at Houston's Bell Park.

The statue had been covered in red paint. It is unclear when the vandalism happened or if there are any suspects.

The vandalism comes amid a debate over Confederate statues across the United States.

In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner launched a review of Confederate statues within the city in response to calls from the public.

