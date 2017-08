EMBED >More News Videos 5 facts about the confederate statue in Sam Houston Park

Clean up has begun on a Christopher Columbus statue at Houston's Bell Park.The statue had been covered in red paint. It is unclear when the vandalism happened or if there are any suspects.The vandalism comes amid a debate over Confederate statues across the United States.In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner launched a review of Confederate statues within the city in response to calls from the public