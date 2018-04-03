Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. pic.twitter.com/l7XabZ5FpI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 3, 2018

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

A female suspect was involved in a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area.Law enforcement officials confirmed the information with ABC News hours after word of a shooting at the San Bruno, California campus.One employee confirmed to KGO-TV that they were evacuated Tuesday afternoon.ABC News has been in touch with employees who said they heard multiple gunshots. Those workers barricaded themselves after the initial shots. Many of those employees got out and were very shaken up, ABC reports.Police earlier advised people to stay away from the area.They later confirmed an investigation of an active shooter.ATF is also responding to the scene.San Francisco General Hospital, a trauma center, reported receiving patients from the "YouTube" incident. Stanford Health Care said it is expecting four to five patients from the YouTube headquarters. Conditions of the patients were not immediately available.Google, the parent company of YouTube, also confirmed an active investigation at the video website campus.Aerial images over the campus show law enforcement approaching the building with guns drawn. Employees are seen being evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.