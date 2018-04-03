YOUTUBE SHOOTING

WATCH LIVE: ABC News reports female suspect involved in shooting at YouTube HQ

Officials confirm an active police investigation is underway at YouTube's headquarters on Cherry Avenue in San Bruno.

SAN BRUNO, California --
A female suspect was involved in a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the information with ABC News hours after word of a shooting at the San Bruno, California campus.

One employee confirmed to KGO-TV that they were evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

ABC News has been in touch with employees who said they heard multiple gunshots. Those workers barricaded themselves after the initial shots. Many of those employees got out and were very shaken up, ABC reports.

Police earlier advised people to stay away from the area.



They later confirmed an investigation of an active shooter.



ATF is also responding to the scene.



San Francisco General Hospital, a trauma center, reported receiving patients from the "YouTube" incident. Stanford Health Care said it is expecting four to five patients from the YouTube headquarters. Conditions of the patients were not immediately available.

Google, the parent company of YouTube, also confirmed an active investigation at the video website campus.


Aerial images over the campus show law enforcement approaching the building with guns drawn. Employees are seen being evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.

