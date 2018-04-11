U.S. & WORLD

WATCH: Cruise ship crashes into dock at Honduran port

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness video shows MSC Armonia sideswiping the dock at the Port of Roatan as onlookers watched from a nearby deck. (Alexandra Dixon, Skyler Brooks/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
COXEN HOLE, Honduras --
Cameras were rolling as a cruise ship collided with the dock at a Honduran port Tuesday.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. local time, according to authorities with the Port of Roatan, an island port in the Gulf of Honduras. Eyewitness video shows the vessel sideswiping the pier as onlookers watched from a nearby deck.

Port authorities identified the vessel as the Armonia, a cruise ship owned by the Swiss company MSC. There were 1,800 passengers aboard the Armonia at the time of the collision, according to port authorities, none of whom were injured. There were also no harmful substances spilled into what they called an "environmentally sensitive area."

"The important thing is that there were no human losses or damage to the environment. Everything else can be repaired," Kenia Lima, president of the port's board of directors, said in a news release.

The Armonia departed for Belize Wednesday after the vessel and the pier were assessed for damage. According to MSC's website, the 13-deck ship can carry up to 2,679 and travel at a maximum speed of 20.1 knots.

MSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcruise shipboat accident
U.S. & WORLD
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
PRETTY IN PINK: Rosy Kit Kat bars coming soon
Houston once again ranks among America's best places to live
Girl Scout troop comprised of homeless members holds 1st cookie sale
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Intense fire rips through upper floors of apartment complex
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Houston Zoo addresses concerns after alleged attempted abductions
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
Show More
PRETTY IN PINK: Rosy Kit Kat bars coming soon
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
ON A MISSION: HBU player hoping for shot in the NFL
Historic cemetery found on construction site of FBISD tech center
More News