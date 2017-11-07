NETFLIX

Netflix customers warned of phishing email scam

Attention, Netflix subscribers. You may need to keep tabs on your email.

A new email scam is targeting millions of Netflix subscribers.
The email tells customers that their account is about to be canceled and that Netflix needs their billing information.

It then directs them to a fake Netflix website, where customers are asked to log in and enter their personal information.

Don't fall for it. Netflix says it's taking security measures to stop the scam.

