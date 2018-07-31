A woman wanted on an open drug warrant is accused of injuring a K-9 officer with an eyebrow brush.The Baytown Police Department says it located Abigail Martinez on Monday inside a travel trailer on Flamingo Bright Street.When Martinez refused to come out, Baytown police sent in the K-9 officer who found her in a back bedroom.Police say Martinez resisted, striking the dog one time under each eye. Investigators said the woman possibly used an eyebrow trimmer in her alleged attack on the officer.The K-9 is okay and was back at work Tuesday.Martinez is in jail facing a drug charge and a felony count of interfering with a police service dog.