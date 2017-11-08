  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: CMA Awards backstage live feed

Officials: Violent gang members forced victims into sex acts in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly 20 alleged gang members are accused of assaulting their victims and forcing them to work in brothels.



According to court documents, the victims were transported from a stash house at the U.S.-Mexico border to a stash house in Houston.

The gang members would create a "debt" by smuggling the victims into the U.S. and convincing the victims to live in "safe residences," documents stated.

The victims were then smuggled into the United States and forced into sex acts to pay off their debt.


