As law enforcement put out the name of Jose Gilberto Rodriguez in a countywide manhunt, Houston police revealed something startling to a public on edge.According to Chief Art Acevedo, Rodriguez, a recently released parolee, may have cased neighborhoods as part of his alleged crimes."This individual, we believe, has actually cased neighborhoods, has actually gone to doors, knocked on doors, pretending he's looking for somebody," said Acevedo during a news conference Monday.Acevedo and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Rodriguez is linked to at least five crimes that took place in the last week. Starting with a home invasion, the crimes evolved into murder, when, on July 13, he allegedly shot Pamela Johnson in her Cypress home.Authorities linked Rodriguez to the death of a worker at the Mattress Firm across from Willowbrook Mall on July 14, and the death of another mattress store employee at Mattress One on North Freeway near Crosstimbers on Monday.As part of the news conference, Acevedo urged residents to contact authorities if they have encountered the man in the past."If you had someone come to your house recently looking like this guy, matching the description, please let us know," added Acevedo. "Check your home videos. We all have them. I know we all have the Rings and all these things. Start reviewing your video to see if this guy has been coming to your door."In addition, Rodriguez may be using a vehicle that was taken at the scene of the Mattress One killing. The car is described as a dark grey 2017 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate number KPD 2805.Authorities urge anyone who encounters Rodriguez to not take any action. They instead urge people to call Harris County homicide detectives at 713-274-9100 or Houston police at 713-308-8888.Tips are also being taken by Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or charging of Rodriguez.