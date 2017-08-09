Walgreens robbery suspect is hard to miss

Authorities are on the hunt for a robbery suspect who is hard to miss.According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, 25-year-old Christopher Breaker flashed a knife while trying to rob a Walgreens in the 15100 block of Mason Road earlier this month.Witnesses to the attempted robbery identified Breaker as the suspect, likely because of the distinctive, clown-like tattoo he sports on his face that resembles eyeliner and tears running down Breaker's cheeks.Anybody with information about Breaker's whereabouts should contact Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.