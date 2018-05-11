GATESVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --After serving 15 years in prison for her husband's murder, Clara Harris will be a free woman on Friday.
Harris, a former Friendswood dentist, was convicted in 2003 for running over her husband David Harris at least three times with her Mercedes-Benz outside the Nassau Bay Hilton after finding him there with his mistress.
The act was caught on camera by private investigators hired by Harris. Her stepdaughter was in the vehicle at the time of the killing.
Now after more than a decade behind bars, Harris has been granted parole.
She'll have to follow certain conditions, which include no contact with her former in-laws, her stepdaughter or David's former mistress.
She must also live in Galveston County and wear an ankle monitor. For the time being, she'll live with a family friend.
Harris' release is set for 8 a.m. Friday. We are told her sons, who are now college age, will pick up their mother.
She will remain on parole until February 2023.
